Maynard James Keenan Reveals Wife’s Battle With Cancer – ‘She is My Rock’

Maynard James Keenan has shared a rare personal post on social media, detailing for the first time his wife’s battle with breast cancer.

Today (Aug. 12) is Jennifer Lei Li Keenan’s birthday. In honor of the day, Maynard posted a heartfelt statement about his wife and longtime Caduceus partner’s cancer battle, which began in November 2020. She has successfully completed chemotherapy and surgery, and now faces radiation treatment.

Maynard writes:

Today is my wife’s Birthday. @licoricelust I’m going to guess that it will be viewed as her favorite. In late Nov she felt a lump in her breast. On X-mas eve, she was diagnosed with cancer. She didn’t collapse into a pile of self pity. She didn’t launch into an entitlement rage. She didn’t act out in any self destructive manner. Instead she asked the right questions, listened to her doctors, made a plan, and stuck to it. And when there were things she couldn’t do on her own, she asked for help. Before the chemo could take her hair, she cut it all off and had our friend Brooke make her a wig to match. And then she went to work. No one was the wiser. She’s successfully navigated both the chemo and the surgery, and now begins the radiation. And all without whining or bitching. She is my rock. She is my muse. She is my ALL. Be like Jen. Happy Birthday, My Love. Cheers to this one and many more.

Maynard and Jennifer welcomed a daughter together in 2014, who can been seen in one of the photos the Tool / A Perfect Circle / Puscifer vocalist posted. Loudwire would like to wish Jennifer all the best in her recovery.