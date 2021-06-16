Meet Me @ The Altar are back with new music in advance of their major label debut EP, Model Citizen. The band blends their pop-punk sensibilities with some pretty crushing and anthemic beats on the new track "Feel a Thing" that you can hear in the player below.

Given that the group's name was inspired by their mutual love of Mortal Kombat, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that their video for "Feel a Thing" has a very distinctive video game feel. The clip finds the band fighting their way out of an arcade game with the song as its anthemic soundtrack.

“We are SO incredibly excited about Model Citizen being our first major release on Fueled By Ramen – these are absolutely our best songs to date,” the band shared. “Model Citizen was originally a different set of songs, but we decided to throw it all out just days before the EP was due because we knew we could write a more cohesive story with lots of energy. With a heavy easycore influence, we hope Model Citizen knocks everyone out of their seats!”

As for that Model Citizen EP, it's due Aug. 13 via Fueled By Ramen and you can pre-order / pre-save the set here. The full track listing and artwork can be viewed further down this post.

In anticipation of live music's return and their new EP, the band will be making the most of chances to play for audiences. They've lined up support spots on the Coheed and Cambria / The Used co-headline run and will join nothing.nowhere and All Time Low on separate runs before the calendar year hits 2022. See all the dates listed below and get ticket info here.

Meet Me @ The Altar, "Feel a Thing"

Meet Me @ The Altar, Model Citizen EP Artwork + Track Listing

1. Feel a Thing

2. Mapped Out

3. Brighter Days (Are Before Us)

4. Now or Never

5. Never Gonna Change

6. Wake Up

Meet Me @ The Altar 2021 Tour Dates

Supporting Coheed & Cambria and The Used

Aug. 27 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex Outdoors

Aug. 31 - Denver, Colo. @ Levitt Pavilion

Sept. 02 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 04 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 05 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 07 - Wichita, Kan. @ WAVE

Sept. 08 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

Sept. 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

Sept. 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sept. 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Sept. 15 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 17 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest #

Sept. 18 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 19 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 21 - Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

Sept. 22 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept. 24 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

Supporting nothing,nowhere.

Oct. 05 – New York, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge

Oct. 06 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry

Oct. 08 – Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

Oct. 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Mercy Lounge

Supporting All Time Low

Oct. 12 - New Orleans, La. @ Orpheum Theater

Oct. 13 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company

Oct. 15 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

Oct. 16 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Oct. 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 19 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

Oct. 20 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Oct. 23 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

Oct. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Paristown Hall

Oct. 27 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

Oct. 28 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

Oct. 30 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 31 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Nov. 02 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall

Nov. 03 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall

Nov. 05 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

Nov. 06 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland

Nov. 07 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO

Nov. 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

Nov. 12 - San Diego, Calif. @ Humphrey’s

# - festival performance