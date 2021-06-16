Meet Me @ The Altar Release Anthemic ‘Feel a Thing,’ Announce ‘Model Citizen’ EP
Meet Me @ The Altar are back with new music in advance of their major label debut EP, Model Citizen. The band blends their pop-punk sensibilities with some pretty crushing and anthemic beats on the new track "Feel a Thing" that you can hear in the player below.
Given that the group's name was inspired by their mutual love of Mortal Kombat, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that their video for "Feel a Thing" has a very distinctive video game feel. The clip finds the band fighting their way out of an arcade game with the song as its anthemic soundtrack.
- PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.
“We are SO incredibly excited about Model Citizen being our first major release on Fueled By Ramen – these are absolutely our best songs to date,” the band shared. “Model Citizen was originally a different set of songs, but we decided to throw it all out just days before the EP was due because we knew we could write a more cohesive story with lots of energy. With a heavy easycore influence, we hope Model Citizen knocks everyone out of their seats!”
As for that Model Citizen EP, it's due Aug. 13 via Fueled By Ramen and you can pre-order / pre-save the set here. The full track listing and artwork can be viewed further down this post.
In anticipation of live music's return and their new EP, the band will be making the most of chances to play for audiences. They've lined up support spots on the Coheed and Cambria / The Used co-headline run and will join nothing.nowhere and All Time Low on separate runs before the calendar year hits 2022. See all the dates listed below and get ticket info here.
Meet Me @ The Altar, "Feel a Thing"
Meet Me @ The Altar, Model Citizen EP Artwork + Track Listing
1. Feel a Thing
2. Mapped Out
3. Brighter Days (Are Before Us)
4. Now or Never
5. Never Gonna Change
6. Wake Up
Meet Me @ The Altar 2021 Tour Dates
Supporting Coheed & Cambria and The Used
Aug. 27 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 28 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex Outdoors
Aug. 31 - Denver, Colo. @ Levitt Pavilion
Sept. 02 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 04 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 05 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 07 - Wichita, Kan. @ WAVE
Sept. 08 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park
Sept. 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!
Sept. 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sept. 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Sept. 15 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 17 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest #
Sept. 18 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Sept. 19 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 21 - Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion
Sept. 22 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept. 24 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
Supporting nothing,nowhere.
Oct. 05 – New York, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge
Oct. 06 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry
Oct. 08 – Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd
Oct. 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Mercy Lounge
Supporting All Time Low
Oct. 12 - New Orleans, La. @ Orpheum Theater
Oct. 13 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company
Oct. 15 - Richmond, Va. @ The National
Oct. 16 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Oct. 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
Oct. 19 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall
Oct. 20 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
Oct. 23 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live
Oct. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Paristown Hall
Oct. 27 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District
Oct. 28 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
Oct. 30 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore
Oct. 31 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Nov. 02 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall
Nov. 03 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall
Nov. 05 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre
Nov. 06 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland
Nov. 07 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SODO
Nov. 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
Nov. 12 - San Diego, Calif. @ Humphrey’s
# - festival performance