Coheed & Cambria + The Used Announce 2021 Tour Dates
Another huge tour has just been announced, with Coheed & Cambria and the Used revealing a run of 2021 amphitheater dates.
Up-and-coming easycore act Meet Me @ the Altar will open the majority of the summer gigs, while carolesdaughter will finish off the last few dates. The four-week run will begin Aug. 27 in Los Angeles and end in Jacksonville, Fla. on Sept. 24.
“We are so grateful with all the craziness in the world to be able to announce these dates!” write Coheed. “Opener on most dates is an awesome young band called Meet Me @ the Altar. The last 3 shows of the tour will see Carolesdaughter taking MMATA’s place. Can't wait to see you!”
Tickets will go on sale June 18 at 10AM local time via Live Nation. Check out the full list of 2021 U.S. dates below.
Coheed & Cambria + The Used 2021 Tour Dates:
Aug. 27 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 28 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Aug. 31 - Denver, Colo. @ Levitt Pavilion
Sept. 02 - Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 04 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 05 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 07 - Wichita, Kan. @ WAVE
Sept. 08 - St. Louis, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park
Sept. 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!
Sept. 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sept. 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Sept. 15 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 18 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Sept. 19 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 21 - Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion
Sept. 22 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept. 24 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place