Coheed & Cambria + The Used Announce 2021 Tour Dates

Another huge tour has just been announced, with Coheed & Cambria and the Used revealing a run of 2021 amphitheater dates.

Up-and-coming easycore act Meet Me @ the Altar will open the majority of the summer gigs, while carolesdaughter will finish off the last few dates. The four-week run will begin Aug. 27 in Los Angeles and end in Jacksonville, Fla. on Sept. 24.

“We are so grateful with all the craziness in the world to be able to announce these dates!” write Coheed. “Opener on most dates is an awesome young band called Meet Me @ the Altar. The last 3 shows of the tour will see Carolesdaughter taking MMATA’s place. Can't wait to see you!”

Tickets will go on sale June 18 at 10AM local time via Live Nation. Check out the full list of 2021 U.S. dates below.

Coheed & Cambria + The Used 2021 Tour Dates:

Aug. 27 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Aug. 31 - Denver, Colo. @ Levitt Pavilion

Sept. 02 - Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 04 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 05 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 07 - Wichita, Kan. @ WAVE

Sept. 08 - St. Louis, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park

Sept. 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

Sept. 12 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sept. 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Sept. 15 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 18 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 19 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 21 - Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

Sept. 22 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept. 24 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place