Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has announced a three-date virtual book tour for his upcoming release, Rust in Peace: The Inside Story of the Megadeth Masterpiece, which comes out Sept. 8.

The Megadeth leader already looked back on his life and career with his 2010 book Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir and his forthcoming book will place emphasis on one crucial moment in the band's career — the release of the groundbreaking Rust in Peace album in 1990.

The virtual book tour will be held on Sept. 9, 10 and 11. On the first date (at 6PM ET), Mustaine will hold a live signing for those who ordered an autographed copy of the book under an event billed as "Premiere LiveSigning." Fans can also submit a question for the Megadeth mainman to answer during the virtual session.

The next event, on Sept. 10 (7PM ET), is dubbed "Bookends" and the Sept. 11 session (4PM ET) is titled "Politics and Prose."

Tickets and more information can be found at this location.

Rust in Peace: The Inside Story of the Megadeth Masterpiece also features a foreword written by Guns N' Roses legend Slash. Pre-order your copy here.

Meanwhile, Megadeth have continued to work on their highly anticipated follow-up to the Grammy winning Dystopia, which was released in 2016. Also on the horizon is the band's co-headlining tour with Lamb of God alongside Trivium and In Flames, which was pushed to 2021 after being nixed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.