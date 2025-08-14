Megadeth Fans React to Band’s Final Album + Farewell Announcement

Megadeth fans around the world are reacting to the band's final album and farewell tour announcement from earlier today (Aug. 14).

The band recently launched a countdown on their website that ended at 11AM ET. With its conclusion came a statement from the group's mascot, Vic Rattlehead, revealing that their forthcoming 17th studio album and its accompanying world tour will be their last.

Dave Mustaine also penned a statement for fans, which they received via email. "Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again," he wrote.

While some fans likely anticipated the countdown to end with an album announcement, it's unlikely that many of them knew it would be the band's last. Thus, countless Megadeth fans have shared their mix of reactions online.

What Are Fans Saying About Megadeth's Farewell Announcement on Reddit?

Since Reddit is a common place for fans discussions, we're going to share some reactions from that platform first. The comments below are from a thread titled "Last Megadeth Album" on the Megadeth Reddit page.

Several fans expressed disappointment in the band's use of artificial intelligence (AI) for the announcement and others don't believe it'll really be the end, citing bands that have said goodbye and reunited in the past such as Motley Crue and Slayer.

"Wow, you hate to see it but it's much better to see them retire gracefully instead of puppeting themselves along."

"I hope this is a Slayer situation where it’s the last tour but not the last time they play shows."

READ MORE: 10 Bands Who Had Final Tours That Weren't Final

"I don't know if it's the AI announcement video, but I'm not all that sad. I think in the back of my mind, I knew the end was near. So maybe that's why. Either way, I hope the last album is a banger. The riff and drums at the very end sounded great!"

"Damn I’m kinda emotional. I’ve been a huge since I was in middle school and they’re the band that really got me into metal. Their music got me through a lot of tough times. I feel like my metal heroes are all winding down. And I’m still not over Ozzy so this stings … but now I have a great reason to finally see them live!"

What Are Fans Saying About Megadeth's Announcement on Social Media?

Below are remarks from fans on X (formerly Twitter). Similar to those on Reddit, many expressed disappointment in the band's use of AI for the announcement, but overall many were just surprised.