Megadeth have debuted the ultra-catchy new song "Soldier On!" which follows the release of the two previous The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! tracks "We'll Be Back" and "Night Stalkers."

Unlike that first pair of singles, the latter of which Dave Mustaine recently noted is what he believes is the band's fastest song at 190 BPM, "Soldier On!" dials back the intensity and is reliant on a chugging, mid-tempo riff that gives way to a brilliant chorus where drummer Dirk Verbeuren really makes his presence known.

Lyrically, Mustaine merges themes of war and life on the road as a musician, drawing parallels between the two. It's a fun presentation, especially knowing how often musicians refer to their tales from tour as "war stories."

"Coming to the realization that you need to walk away from a relationship that’s very toxic, and how hard it can be to start down that road. But you know you need to, and just taking that first step is the hardest part," comments Mustaine, "Whatever your leaving does to them, you have to block that part out, stay the course and do what’s right for you. It will be hard in the beginning, but you have got to live for yourself to be worth a damn to anyone else. You’ve got to Soldier On!”

Listen to "Soldier On!" further down the page.

Fans have now been treated to one quarter of Megadeth's long-awaited 12-track new album, which will be released on Sept. 2. Pre-order your copy here and catch the thrash legends on tour supporting for Five Finger Death Punch later this month and into September at these dates. For tickets, head here.

Megadeth, "Soldier On!" Lyrics

No reason left for living, living all alone

And dying unforgiven, with unforgiven bones

Dead years, and the dread years, they were all throughout your life

The road was soon your mistress, and the stage became your wife Marching off to war, everyone can see

They’re paralyzed with fear, they get down on their knees and pray Of all the battles won and lost, the lives and treasures that it cost

I know I’ve got to soldier on!

Watching mankind destroy itself, walk straight into the mouth of Hell

I know I’ve got to soldier on! No reason left for dying, dying to be right

Days, living unforgiven, and unforgiven nights

Lean years, and the mean years, they were all throughout your life

Two steps forward and two steps back, you’re out of time Marching off to war, everyone can see

They’re paralyzed with fear, they get down on their knees and pray Of all the battles won and lost, the lives and treasures that it cost

I know I’ve got to soldier on!

Watching mankind destroy itself, walk straight into the mouth of Hell

I know I’ve got to soldier on!

Of all the battles won and lost, the lives and treasures that it cost

I know I’ve got to soldier on!

Watching mankind destroy itself, walk straight into the mouth of Hell

I know I’ve got to soldier on! Marching off to war, everyone can see

They’re paralyzed with fear, they get down on their knees and pray Of all the battles won and lost, the lives and treasures that it cost

I know I’ve got to soldier on!

Watching mankind destroy itself, walk straight into the mouth of Hell

I know I’ve got to soldier on!

Of all the battles won and lost, the lives and treasures that it cost

I know I’ve got to soldier on!

Watching mankind destroy itself, walk straight into the mouth of Hell

I know I’ve got to soldier on!

Megadeth, "Soldier On!"