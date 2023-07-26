Drummer Nicholas Barker (ex-Cradle of Filth, ex-Dimmu Borgir, ex-Brujeria, ex-Lock Up, Shining) has been diagnosed with kidney failure and a GoFundMe page has been launched to help with financial aid as he is currently unable to work as a musician.

The crowdfunding page was launched by Brandi Campanile, who first shares some warm sentiments about Barker as an amazing drummer, loving father and amazing friend who always supplies the laughter.

Campanile later notes that the 50-year-old Barker was hospitalized multiple times last year, where he learned that his kidney were beginning to lose function. "Unfortunately, it has all taken its toll and the kidney are in full failure," he reveals, asking fans to return the favor and assist the man who has given so much of himself to the music we all love.

"He now needs us as he cannot currently work due to the dialysis schedule and focusing on his health," Campanile concludes.

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt is one of several of Barker's peers who also urged support, writing on Instagram, "My good friend and metal drum legend @officialnicholasbarkerdrummer needs help, he’s going through total kidney failure. One of the best drummers I’ve ever had the pleasure of jamming with, but more importantly one of the best friends a person can have, is on need of help. Every little bit [helps]."

Donate here.

Barker first rose to prominence as a member of Cradle of Filth, playing on the band's first three albums — The Principle of Evil Made Flesh (1994), Dusk and Her Embrace (1996) and Cruelty and the Beast (1998). After that, he joined another ascending black metal group, Dimmu Borgir, playing on two of their classic records — Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (2001) and Death Cult Armageddon (2003).

He's been in several other bands as well and, most recently contributed to Shining, the self-titled record from the Swedish black metal group.

Loudwire wishes Barker well during this time.