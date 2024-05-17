Win an Autographed Slash Guitar!

We've got a treat for you, as Loudwire Nights is giving you the chance to win an autographed guitar from Slash in the lead up to his new album, Orgy of the Damned.

The guitar great announced his star-studded blues covers album back in March, with the record set to drop on May 17. The album includes The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Bad Company's Paul Rodgers, punk icon Iggy Pop, country superstar Chris Stapleton, Demi Lovato and AC/DC's Brian Johnson among those singing on the record.

Slash will also hit the road this summer, spotlighting some of the greatest blues rock players currently going as part of his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour (that stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Equality N' Tolerance). Speaking to Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong earlier this year, Slash revealed of the trek, "We're going to give some of the proceeds to different organizations that are supporting, you know, inclusion. Solidarity is a great word for it, just trying to erase some of the divide that's happening with people." Check out more of the chat below.

As for this contest, you simply need to provide your contact details in the entry box at the bottom of this post before the deadline on Friday, May 31 at 10AM ET. If your name is drawn from all the entries, we'll contact you about winning the grand prize of an autographed Slash guitar. Additional photos can be found below the contest entry form.

But even if you don't win the guitar, there's a pretty awesome runner-up prize. Three runners-up will also be chosen to receive autographed vinyl copies of Slash's new album, Orgy of the Damned. So that's pretty amazing as well.

The Loudwire Nights radio show airs live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.

slash's epiphone guitar case Courtesy of Slash loading...

slash autographed guitar back Courtesy of Slash loading...

Slash's autograph on guitar body. Courtesy of Slash loading...

Slash logo on the back of his autographed guitar. Courtesy of Slash loading...

slash's headstock and tuner from autographed guitar Courtesy of Slash loading...