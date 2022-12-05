Heavy metal and Jeopardy! just go together, as the long-running TV game show has proven time and time again in its many clues about heavy metal bands.

Now, an ambitious fan account on Instagram — @metaljeopardy — is compiling the various metal clues that have appeared on the program, and noting the dates on which they aired.

In just the last few months, the page has collected various rock and metal Jeopardy! clues, including those referencing Metallica, Van Halen, Cheap Trick, KISS, Guns N' Roses, Ratt and even a broad genre clue about glam rock. It's been collecting them since last year.

After all, rock and metal artists frequently serve as clues on Jeopardy!, as Metal Injection has noted. Earlier this year, the pop-rock singer Machine Gun Kelly was a clue that no contestants answered. Last year, one Jeopardy! winner correctly guessed the German metal act Rammstein, but then couldn't correctly pronounce the metal band's name. How's that for a Jeopardy! metal reference?

And even before that, Pantera and Motorhead were used as clues, among others. Not to mention a further 15 times rock bands were Jeopardy! questions.

"Heavy moments from America's favorite game show," @metaljeopardy's bio on Instagram explains. Be sure to follow the account on Instagram for even more metal Jeopardy!

