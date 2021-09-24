Looks like knowing your rock 'n' roll history can really pay off, especially while playing 'Jeopardy!'

Five Finger Death Punch were recently featured on the TV show, and they're not the only rock band either. Bands such as Metallica, Pantera, Rob Zombie, and Motorhead have all been on the show. But if you were a contestant would you be able to answer these questions correctly?

Here are 15 times rock bands were featured on 'Jeopardy!' — let's see if you can get these answers right.

A List of 15 Times Rock Bands Were Featured on 'Jeopardy!' Here's a list of 15 times rock bands were featured on the popular TV show 'Jeopardy!'.