On the Monday (June 13) episode of the long-running TV quiz show Jeopardy!, punk rock icons The Offspring were the subject of one of the questions under the "Rock" category.

The list of names of rock and metal artists and musicians who have been featured in some capacity — be it part of a clue or the answer to the clue — continues to grow and the inclusion of so many notable figures in heavy music is starting to feel increasingly commonplace. While this music has been shunned by the mainstream for the last decade at the least, there's something to say for its staying power with more than half a century of history.

The clue, read by host Mayim Bialik, reads, "'I'm just a sucker with no self-esteem' sang Dexter Holland, a molecular biology PhD who's the lead singer of this band."

Mazin Omer, the contestant from Toledo, Ohio who prompted the category selection, incorrectly replied, suggesting that Holland is the singer of punk legends Descendents. Buzzing in second, Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis, Minnesota, delivers the proper answer, worth $1,2000, naming The Offspring.

Watch the video clip, which The Offspring shared on Twitter, directly below.

Just days after wrapping up a headlining tour in support of The Offspring's latest album, Let the Bad Times Roll, Holland delivered a commencement speech for the class of 2022 at USC's Keck School of Medicine. Watch that full video here.

