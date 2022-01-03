Machine Gun Kelly Was a ‘Jeopardy!’ Clue But Nobody Got It

Happy New Year to Machine Gun Kelly — the rapper, rock star and actor who was recently used as a clue on Jeopardy! but none of the contestants got it. Or even attempted to answer, in fact. But as one might expect, there are plenty of reactions to the video on Twitter.

The MGK clue came last month during an episode of the TV game show on Dec. 27, 2021. Kelly was included in a category called "Musical 3-Initialers," the entertainer's familiar acronym serving as prime fodder in a list of abbreviated artist names. It was the $800 clue.

Watch the video and see some of the many Twitter responses to it down toward the bottom of this post.

"The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK," Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings said as a photo of the musician who's dating actress Megan Fox flashed on the screen. When no one chimed in, the host added, "Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently."

Online reactions ran the gamut. "No one knowing Machine Gun Kelly made my day," one Twitter user said, adding loudly crying face emojis. "@machinegunkelly was a @Jeopardy question tonight and no one knew the answer! i was appalled," another commenter remarked. (See more reactions from Twitter below.)

Rock and metal acts frequently serve as Jeopardy! clues. Last year, one Jeopardy! winner correctly answered Rammstein but couldn't pronounce the German metal band's name. Before that, Pantera and Motorhead were used as clues. Not to mention a further 15 times rock bands were Jeopardy! questions.

Kelly's sixth album Born With Horns is due this year. It's another collab with blink-182's Travis Barker after the pair teamed up on Kelly's pop-punk makeover, Tickets to My Downfall. Last year, MGK drew the ire of Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the band.

Nobody Gets the Machine Gun Kelly Clue on Jeopardy! - Dec. 27, 2021

