Machine Gun Kelly Says Next Album Is Deeper, More Guitar-Heavy

Now that it's been a minute since we've had any updates on the Machine Gun Kelly-Corey Taylor feud — which you can see a summary of here — we can get back to reporting on MGK's music, specifically his next album Born With Horns, which the musician says is deeper and more guitar-heavy than his previous release.

Kelly's 2020 studio album Tickets to My Downfall marked his transition from rapper to rocker, and the album topped the Billboard 200. However, in an interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist [via Billboard], he teased that the upcoming album, which he once again collaborated with Travis Barker on, is going to contrast the light-hearted, pop-punk sound of Tickets.

"It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper — but I never like to do anything the same," Kelly said. "Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.

"I'm not scared anymore, there's nothing holding me back from being my true self — and my true self can't be silenced, can't be restrained," he continued. "It's a force, it's like a hurricane. Can't stop that, it just goes until it feels like stopping, and I don't feel like stopping anytime soon."

MGK released the song "Papercuts" from the album in August, and you can definitely sense that there's a darker vibe to it than anything from his previous record. Later in the interview, he said there'd be something new to listen to on New Year's Day — whether that's another song or the full album, we aren't certain.

Until we hear some new material, you can check out Kelly's upcoming tour dates to see if he's playing near you.