Heavy metal got a big nod from Jeopardy! on Tuesday (June 8) when the TV game show used albums by Pantera and Motorhead as prime examples of the genre in a clue about music.

Mayim Bialik, the Big Bang Theory and Blossom actress who's also a neuroscientist, served as the show's guest host that day. She's currently filling in among a succession of several others taking turns presenting Jeopardy! after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020, and she's the one who presented Tuesday's clue that included the two influential heavy bands as paragons of the style.

So what was the clue?

Jeopardy!

"Pantera's Vulgar Display of Power and Motorhead's No Remorse made Rolling Stone's Top 100 Albums of this genre," the first answer under the category "Musical Genres" read. It was selected early in the game by contestant Molly Feibel, a historic interpreter from Staatsburg, N.Y.

Feibel was competing against Tim Lopez, a storytelling originally coach from Los Angeles, and Verlinda Johnson Henning, a human resources consultant from Memphis, Tenn., as fan site The Jeopardy Fan! summarized. Henning was the returning champ from the previous program, but Lopez ultimately won Tuesday's contest.

After Feibel selected what was the $200 clue in the "Musical Genres" category, she didn't deliver a response in time. Henning got the jump by asking, "What is metal?" (Remember, on Jeopardy!, contestants must phrase their responses in the form of a question.) It was accepted as correct, although Bialik quickly noted that the genre's full designation is "heavy metal."

Undoubtedly, any metalheads watching the show probably got a kick out of the riddle, if not responded to it faster than the Jeopardy! contestants.

Watch what happened in the below video — the heavy metal clue comes at about 3:20.

Jeopardy! Clue About Heavy Metal Mentions Pantera + Motorhead - June 8, 2021