Five Finger Death Punch Name Checked in ‘Jeopardy’ Clue

The world of hard rock and metal continues to have a solid representation on the long-running quiz show Jeopardy, with Five Finger Death Punch being the latest to turn up in a clue during the Sept. 15 airing.

Yale PH.D student Matt Amodio has carried over his Jeopardy win streak to 21 games since starting the run last season and it was Amodio that clocked in with the correct answer in the "Numerical Entertainment" category when the $1000 clue read, "Groove metal band: _____ Finger Death Punch." Fans can see the clue pop up and be answered at the 1:48 mark in the video below.

Jeopardy has a long history of using rock and metal bands for clues, with acts such as Rammstein, Pantera, Motorhead, Morbid Angel, Obituary, Rob Zombie and more being worked into past games.

Five Finger Death Punch are now 14 years removed from the release of their debut album The Way of the Fist. They've enjoyed a solid run with their most recent album, F8, with one of the songs off the record, "A Little Bit Off," being certified as a gold single just a year after its release.

After playing the Rebel Rock Festival later this month, the band has some time off from the road until touring resumes in the summer of 2022. See all of their scheduled stops here.

Five Finger Death Punch Appears in Jeopardy Question (Sept. 15, 2021)