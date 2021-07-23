Congrats are in order for Five Finger Death Punch as their song "A Little Bit Off" has just been certified as a gold single by the RIAA. A gold single occurs when an artist has moved 500,000 units.

While Five Finger Death Punch have been recognized frequently by the RIAA for their albums, the only other certified FFDP single is their cover of Bad Company's "Bad Company" that was certified as a platinum single (for one million units) back in November of 2013.

"A Little Bit Off" was released in June 2020 as the second single from the band's F8 album. It became the ninth song in the band's history to top the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart. The track resonated with listeners with singer Ivan Moody offering a personal and honest take on his mental health battles.

Five Finger Death Punch have reportedly been working toward a new album. The band is easing their way back into touring this year with only three dates currently on the schedule that include an Aug. 20 appearance at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines and two September Festival stops at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, Va. (Sept. 12) and the Rebel Rock Festival in Orlando (Sept. 26). Get info on their current 2021 and 2022 tour dates here.

Five Finger Death Punch, "A Little Bit Off"