Rob Zombie Used as ‘Jeopardy’ Answer on His Birthday

Your birthday is often a time to reflect on your station in life and life is going pretty well for Rob Zombie. On top of decades of hard rock excellence, Zombie has proved to be a double threat transitioning with ease into the film world as a director. It's that other job that landed Rob a special birthday shout out on Jeopardy this week.

As host Ken Jennings led the three competitors through a board of categories, one was titled Insane Clown Posse. But despite the title, the category was not about the rap-metal outfit but instead revisiting some crazed clowns.

"Hooray for Captain Spaulding, the murderous clown of House of 1,000 Corpses directed by this White Zombie frontman," before contestant Dusty buzzed in with the correct question, "Who is Rob Zombie?"

The moment was lost on the rocker who made note of the birthday shout out via his Instagram account (as seen below). "Hey, @jeopardy gave me a birthday shout out last night. Amazing! Pretty fucking rad. The movie that was supposed to be the end of my career just keeps on truckin’," stated Zombie, being sure to hashtag #jeopardy, #kenjennings, #houseof1000corpses and #robzombie

For longtime fans of the trivia-based show, you're well aware that this wasn't Zombie's first mention on Jeopardy. In 2019 there was a question concerning his song "Mars Needs Women," while a 2018 episode once again referenced his House of 1,000 Corpses film.

Rob Zombie may soon inspired more Jeopardy questions as his latest studio album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy is en route for a March 12 street date. You can pre-order the album here (As Amazon affiliates we earn on qualifying purchases).

Rob Zombie officially turned 56 on Tuesday (July 12).