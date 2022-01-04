A contestant on Monday's (Jan. 3) episode of Jeopardy! incorrectly guessed that a slate of hit Nickelback songs were instead by Arcade Fire.

Clearly, the Jeopardy! player confused the Chad Kroeger-led post-grunge act with the indie-rock group fronted by Win Butler. Both bands hail from Canada.

The contestant, North Carolina attorney Kate Woomer-Deters, gave the wrong answer in response to the final clue in a Jeopardy! category about albums that appeared on the Billboard 200 chart in 2021. The $1000 answer, as posed by host Ken Jennings, said, "The Best of this Canadian band, Volume 1, included 'Rockstar,' 'How You Remind Me' and 17 other songs."

Woomer-Deters' response? "Who is Arcade Fire?" she erroneously offered. Another contestant, New York data analyst Harsh Daga, subsequently answered correctly by stating, "Who is Nickelback?" However, current Jeopardy! champ and California engineering manager Amy Schneider won the day's contest.

Nickelback's The Best of Nickelback, Volume 1 compilation emerged in 2013 and indeed contains the band's most popular singles from 2001—2011. And it sounds like Jennings might be a fan.

"Nickelback — never the incorrect response," the Jeopardy! host added after the dust had cleared.

Rock and metal acts frequently serve as clues on the long-running TV game show. Earlier this week, singer Machine Gun Kelly was a clue that no contestants answered. Last year, a Jeopardy! winner correctly guessed Rammstein but couldn't pronounce the metal band's name. Before that, Pantera and Motorhead were used as clues. Not to mention a further 15 times rock bands were Jeopardy! questions.

Arcade Fire's latest studio LP, Everything Now, arrived in 2017. Last year, their original score for the 2013 film Her was finally released. Arcade Fire's The Suburbs was the Grammy Awards' Album of the Year in 2011.

Catch the Nickelback near-guess at 0:45 below.

Jeopardy! Contestant Thinks Nickelback Songs Are by Arcade Fire - Jan. 3, 2021