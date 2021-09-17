10 Metal Songs That Are Impossible to Sing

The average metal singer can probably spend their entire career working on making their best scream possible or trying to out-high note the person next to them. As much as music can seem like a sport in that respect, there’s a right and a wrong way for people to grandstand when it comes time to showing your chops.

Whereas guitarists might like to put on their flashy chops for a solo, here are the songs that would leave any other mortals dry heaving trying to actually reproduce them. We’re not talking karaoke bar stuff...this is where you start to get into the land of vocal Olympians.