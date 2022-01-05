This week, Boston-based metallic hardcore heavyweights Vein.fm (formerly just Vein) dropped a blistering new single called "The Killing Womb."

It's the first incendiary taste of the band's upcoming second album, This World Is Going to Ruin You, which was announced at the same time.

On Wednesday morning (Jan. 5), Vein.fm shared a short video teaser for "The Killing Womb," suggesting that a music video for the tune is on the way.

Hear the song down toward the bottom of this post.

This World Is Going to Ruin You, which arrives on March 4 from the label Closed Casket Activities, was produced by in-demand metalcore engineer Will Putney (Fit for an Autopsy, Knocked Loose, Gideon, more).

Vein.fm entered the studio in April 2020, just weeks into the global shutdown, to record the new 12-track album. It features guest appearances from Geoff Rickly (Thursday), Jeff Smith and Bones, and original artwork and typography from Autumn Morgan.

Vein.fm formed in 2013 and released their debut, Errorzone, in 2018. But "Errorzone was entering another world," vocalist Anthony DiDio explains of their now refined sound. "This record is Vein.fm coming home."

See the album artwork and tracklisting for The World Is Going to Ruin You underneath the new single. Pre-order it and Vein.fm merch at closedcasketactivities.com.

Loudwire included Vein.fm in a 2018 overview of the best up-and-coming rock and metal bands.

UPDATE: “The Killing Womb” video is now available. Content warning: It contains graphic violence and gore throughout. Watch it directly below.

Vein.fm, "The Killing Womb" Music Video

Vein.fm, This World Is Going to Ruin You Album Art + Tracklist

Closed Casket Activities

1. "Welcome Home"

2. "The Killing Womb"

3. "Versus Wyoming"

4. "Fear in Non Fiction"

5. "Lights Out"

6. "Wherever You Are"

7. "Magazine Beach"

8. "Inside Design"

9. "Hellnight"

10. "Orgy in the Morgue"

11. "Wavery"

12. "Funeral Sound"