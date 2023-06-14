Metallica Drop New ‘Amsterdam Sessions’ Amazon Exclusive EP

Can't get enough Metallica in your life? The iconic rockers are ready to reveal another recent performance for you, announcing the Amazon Music Presents exclusives of The Amsterdam Sessions, a four-song EP featuring a mix of both old and new favorites.

As stated, the set comes with four songs - "Lux Aeterna" and "If Darkness Had a Son" off their recently released 72 Seasons album as well as the legendary favorites "Master of Puppets" and "Nothing Else Matters."

Each of the songs were performed live by the group, teaming with the Mercury Studios production company to provide a pro production experience that includes the band playing with full stage lighting and background screen visuals, as seen in the performance video shared of "If Darkness Had a Son" from the EP that can be viewed below.

If you want to check out the full The Amsterdam Sessions set, you can do so by signing in to Amazon Music right here.

Metallica, "If Darkness Had a Son" (Amazon Exclusive)

Metallica, The Amsterdam Sessions (Amazon Music Presents) ​​Track Listing:

1. Master of Puppets

2. Lux Æterna

3. If Darkness Had a Son

4. Nothing Else Matters

The Amsterdam Sessions just gives you a taste of the power in which Metallica perform within the live setting. You can check it out for yourself as Metallica are currently touring in support of their 72 Seasons album, with dates booked into 2024. Be sure to get your tickets here.