Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) bestowed the Founders Award upon Alice in Chains this year. In celebration of the honor, a livestream event was held, which featured contributions from numerous notable rock and metal artists. One of the highlights was Metallica's cover of the Dirt classic, "Would?", which was performed as an acoustic track.

The 24-song set featured performances of Alice in Chains songs from across their catalog, including the reunion era with frontman William DuVall. In addition to Metallica's cover, Korn also elected to tackle "Would?" while Mastodon dished out "Again," Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins took on "Check My Brain," and various members of Soundgarden sprung up on a multitude of songs.

As for Metallica's rendition of the stirring "Would?", it's James Hetfield who is the absolute star. Passion and raw emotion are the essence of Alice in Chains' music, something Papa Het channeled perfectly as he showcased his dynamic range, reaching the high notes with apparent ease in a truly spellbinding performance.

Watch the Metallica clip toward the bottom of the page where you'll also find a video for the complete two-and-a-half-hour set commemorating one of Seattle's finest musical exports. The setlist for the livestream show can also be seen directly below.

MoPOP Founders Award 2020 Honoring Alice in Chains — Set List

01. Alice in Chains — "Your Decision"

02. Ann Wilson — "Rooster”

03. Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, Corey Taylor, Chris Chaney — "Man in the Box"

04. Duff McKagan & Shooter Jennings — "Down in a Hole”

05. Korn — "Would?"

06. Nancy Wilson, Mark Lanegan, Liv Warfield — "Brother"

07. Fishbone — "Them Bones"

08. David’s Van — "Dam That River"

09. The Human Missile Crisis — "Swing On This"

10. Katyrose — "Your Decision"

11. Talaya. — "All I Am"

12. Dallas Green — "Rain When I Die"

13. Liv Warfield — "Put You Down"

14. Mastodon — "Again"

15. Kim Thayil with Shaina Shepher, Bubba Dupree, Bill Herzog and Nathan Yaccino — "It Ain’t Like That"

16. Krist Novoselic & Kim Thayil with Jillian Raye, Jennifer Johnson, Jeff Fielder and Ben Smith — "Drone"

17. Lily Cornell Silver with Chris DeGarmo — "Black Gives Way to Blue"

18. Mark Lanegan & Maggie Bjorklund with Jeff Fielder, Ben Smith and Ryan Waters — "Nutshell"

19. Ayron Jones with Jeff Fielder, Ben Smith, Andy St0ller, Ryan Waters — "Heaven Beside You"

20. Members of Soundgarden with Tad Doyle, Mike McCready and Meagan Grandall — "Angry Chair"

21. Billy Corgan — "Check My Brain"

22. Metallica — "Would?"

23. Alice in Chains — "No Excuses"

24. Eric & Encarnacion — "Black Gives Way to Blue"

Metallica, "Would?" (Alice in Chains cover)

MoPOP Founders Award 2020 Honoring Alice in Chains — Complete Set