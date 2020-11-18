The Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle has chosen Alice in Chains as the recipient of its 2020 Founders Award. A virtual concert will be held to celebrate the honor, and will feature a performance from the honorees themselves, as well as tribute performances from Metallica, Korn, Corey Taylor and more.

The artists featured during the event will be covering select songs from Alice in Chains' vast catalog. In addition to the four previously mentioned artists, the lineup also features Billy Corgan, Duff McKagan, Mastodon, Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, members of Soundgarden, Chris Cornell's daughter Lily Cornell Silver, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart and more.

Additionally, Eddie Vedder, Sammy Hagar, Tom Morello and other artists will make special appearances.

See the lineup below.

AIC bassist Mike Inez recently told us about his experience finally getting to perform with his bandmates again up in Seattle.

"We've been hearing other bands and what songs they're picking to play, so we're really excited to hear it," he enthused. "We're gonna be just as surprised as everybody else. We're purposely not listening to the stuff because we want to be surprised."

The event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on the MoPOP Facebook page, Amazon Music Twitch channel and Amazon Music app. Donations are welcome. For more details, visit the MoPOP website.