A Metallica fan on Reddit thinks that their most recent album, 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct hasn't been released yet. In fact, they're convinced that they heard a "leak" of the album and provided a review for it.

This isn't a joke. OK, well, there's a pretty solid chance it's a troll. But the reactions are really quite hilarious, so we'll proceed anyway.

"So Metallica's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct has leaked," the title of the post reads. "And im glad to be hearing it before every opinion that goes in every direction gets mixed up in my head."

"My initial thoughts being about 6 or 7 songs in is that I like it. I don't think I can ever like a Metallica album the way the first 4 make you feel, but this already feels like the first album post-Black Album that I may listen to a few times come back to. I'm definitely enjoying James' voice more than I have in a long time, and there's some catchy songs on it besides the tracks already released. I think the heavy crunch of 'Dream No More' will do well in concert," they continued.

"I did a quick search and didn't see any posts mentioning the leak, and I also didn't see anything in the rules about making people aware of a leak, so I hope I don't get banned for this, I like this sub. That being said, im sure someones going to have some nice things to say to me."

Again, we're not sure whether this fan is a troll or not — it's just what they wrote. But the comments section underneath the post is where it gets really entertaining.

"I wonder if OP (Original Poster) knows GN'R reunited," one person commented.

Someone else pointed out that it may have been a draft that was written years ago, and was just posted now.

"I'm from the future... A virus is headed your way... It will spread world wide," another jokester wrote.

"Wait until you see who wins the 2016 election. That’s going to blow your mind."

Check out the post below.

We know Metallica did work on a new album quite a bit since the pandemic started last year, but it definitely hasn't leaked yet.