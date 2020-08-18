Metallica have made available the video of their full set from Yankee Stadium on Sept. 14, 2011. The historic concert in the Bronx, New York City, was the last gig that saw the "Big Four" groups of thrash metal — Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax — share the same stage.

The footage of Metallica's set from that show arrived this week (Aug. 17) as part of "Metallica Mondays." That's the veteran Bay Area band's free streaming concert series designed to satisfy fans during a shortage of live events caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Each Monday at 8PM EDT, a complete performance from the act's live archive arrives via their YouTube channel and official Facebook page.

In March, Metallica said they were "missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Let's stay connected and virtually visit a few of our favorite places in the world together as we bring a series of live Metallica shows right to your couch!"

The series kicked off that month with video of the group's 2019 gig at Ireland's Slane Castle. In July, the metal titans shared footage from a 2006 Berlin concert containing a full Master of Puppets performance.

Now, Metallica's final "Big Four" gig is available in pro-shot video for all to enjoy. It's from the same 2010-2011 joint tour immortalized in the The Big Four: Live from Sofia, Bulgaria home video. See the setlist below.

Metallica: Live at Yankee Stadium (New York City - Sept. 14, 2011)

Metallica: Live at Yankee Stadium (New York City - Sept. 14, 2011) Setlist

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Fuel"

"Ride the Lightning"

"Fade to Black"

"Cyanide"

"All Nightmare Long"

"Sad but True"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Orion"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

"Blackened"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

Encore:

"Overkill" (Motorhead cover feat. various "Big Four" members)

"Battery"

"Seek and Destroy"