Each Monday, Metallica have been posting pro-shot, full concert performances from various eras of their historic career. The metal titans have now uploaded their 2006 show in Berlin, Germany where they performed the classic Master of Puppets in its entirety.

The two-and-a-half-hour gig was of course lined with other fan-favorites beyond the 1986 album that was also Metallica's first release on a major label. Kicking off the set, Metallica opened with "Motorbreath" off Kill 'Em All for the first time ever and played three more songs before launching into the full album component of the concert.

Following the conclusion of Master of Puppets in full, Metallica left the stage and returned for the first encore of the night, which was comprised of an additional four songs. They reclaimed the stage once more, playing a two-song second encore, inviting Avenged Sevenfold to join them on the cover of the Ramones' "Commando" before closing out the night with "Seek and Destroy."

The set was also noteworthy as Metallica debuted "The New Song," which James Hetfield admitted there was no proper title for.

Watch the full concert performance toward the bottom of the page and keep your eyes peeled each week for more "Metallica Mondays" uploads straight from the band.

Metallica also recently announced the S&M2 live album and documentary, which chronicles the band's anniversary concert celebration of the S&M live album, which merged the band's music with a full orchestra. They're also working on new music in quarantine.

Metallica, Set List — June 6, 2006

01. "Motorbreath"

02. "Fuel"

03. "Wherever I May Roam"

04. "The New Song"

05. "The Unforgiven"

06. "Master of Puppets"

07. "Battery"

08. "Master of Puppets"

09. "The Thing That Should Not Be"

10. "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

11. "Disposable Heroes"

12. "Leper Messiah"

13. "Orion"

14. "Damage, Inc."

Encore 1:

15. "Sad but True"

16. "Nothing Else Matters"

17. "One"

18. "Enter Sandman"

Encore 2:

19. "Commando" (Ramones cover with Avenged Sevenfold)

20. "Seek & Destroy"

Metallica Play Master of Puppets in Full — Berlin, Germany: 2006