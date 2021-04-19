Metallica’s James Hetfield – ‘I’m Here as an Example of How Music Has Saved Lives’

The power of music is mighty, and that's something that Metallica's James Hetfield wanted to convey during his recent guest appearance as part of the Little Kids Rock virtual benefit this past weekend. The singer drove home his point stating, "Music has saved my life daily."

In a pre-taped segment, the Metallica frontman stated. "Music has saved my life daily. It has been a passion of mine since the early, early times. Music has been an outlet for me, it has been a connection, it has been a best friend for me for my whole life."

He continued, "Having an option for music, music at schools, I'm an advocate for having an opportunity and a place for people to at least explore that. And if they find it helpful, that's great. And it could turn out to be a wonderful career. I'm here as an example of how music has saved lives."

The event was designed to help fund the organization's mission of bringing free musical instruments and lessons to over a million students across the country while ensuring that musical support is available when students return to school. Donations can still be made for Little Kids Rock at this location.

Check out Hetfield's segment from the virtual fundraiser, which also showcases the Metallica frontman jamming with a group of kids as well.

Metallica have started working toward their follow-up to Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct, but as drummer Lars Ulrich revealed in January, the progress made so far is "glacial."

James Hetfield Speaks at 2021 Little Kids Rock Virtual Event