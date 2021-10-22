Metallica fans have the chance to add an …And Justice for All figurine to their arsenal this fall. Pre-orders are now open for the KnuckleBonz collectible based on the album art's bound Lady Justice. Only 1,988 will be produced, to signify the year the album emerged.

The figurine is part of the collectible maker's Rock Iconz On Tour Series of music memorabilia. The collection already includes individual figures of Metallica members and fun tokens like a Pantera mini road case. In the past, KnuckleBonz released limited figurines of Papa Emeritus III and Lemmy Kilmister.

See detailed photographs of the Metallica Lady Justice collectible down toward the bottom of this post.

Echoing Justice's title track, KnuckleBonz said on Wednesday (Oct. 20), "'Soon you'll please their appetite / They devour / Hammer of justice crushes you / Overpower…' The Metallica Lady Justice Rock Iconz On Tour Series collectible is available now for pre-order. This is an officially licensed, limited edition collectible."

When Metallica first toured behind the 1988 effort, the large stage prop version of their Lady Justice became affectionally known to the band and fans as "Doris," as Metal Hammer pointed out this week.

Last month, Metallica released a remastered reissue of their 1991 "Black Album." Around the same time, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich stated it was "way too early" to talk about a new Metallica album, though the group has evidently been working on one for a while.

Pre-order Lady Justice for $199.00 at knucklebonz.com.

Product Dimensions:

12" (H) x 7" (W) x 7.25" (D)

