Metallica appear primed to block Katy Perry from having the top new album debut with their recently released S&M2, the metal act's second live album collaboration with the San Francisco Symphony.

Both Metallica's set and Perry's Smile were released Aug. 28. But before either appears on an official album chart, one industry prediction has the Bay Area foursome beating the SoCal pop star in album sales. That's the projection proposed by online trade publication Hits Daily Double.

The magazine has forecasted that Metallica and Perry each sell anywhere from 50,000 to 60,000 digital copies of their respective latest efforts. But, per the report, Metallica will move more physical records — around 8,000 units more — to keep the pop singer from having this week's biggest new album.

That would put Metallica at No. 4 and Perry at No. 5 in total sales for the week, with the veteran rockers edging out the "Daisies" songster for the top new album debut in the seven-day stretch. If the prediction comes to pass, it will reflect on next week's Hits Top 50 chart, which closely mirrors the Billboard 200.

The top three positions will likely remain unchanged across both charts when the numbers firm up. At No. 1, Taylor Swift's Folklore notches its estimated sixth straight week in the uppermost slot. No. 2 would be Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon; No. 3 Juice Wrld's Legends Never Die. Those were each released in July.

All that to say metal fans probably bought Metallica's latest physical release in more significant numbers than Katy Perry listeners did with her sixth studio album. Keep an eye on the charts come early next week.