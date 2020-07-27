Did Black Metal Really Inspire Taylor Swift’s New Album Cover?

On July 24, pop star Taylor Swift dropped her surprise album, Folklore and as soon as metal fans and musicians caught word of the release, they instantly called out Swift's black metal-inspired album art. Even Emperor legend Ihsahn took note of the glaring similarity.

Black and white photos of tall, thin trees in desolate woods are fairly synonymous with black metal's imagery and seems to be a natural fit for an album titled Folklore. Swift's musical approach on the record drifts away from sugar-coated pop music and into more atmospheric indie realms, which certainly help draw more connections to the hazy album cover.

Artist David Thiérrée, whose art has adorned dozens of metal album covers, was responsible for creating the artwork for Ihsahn's Telemark EP, the first of two 2020 EPs, as well as the art for the "Stridig" single, the latter of which was highlighted in a side-by-side comparison with Swift's Folklore as seen below.

"Well, folks, I'm not the only one to think that Taylor Swift' s new visual is very Metal... Even very close to Ihsahn's artworks I made. I could have done it for her, probably for a cheaper price than what she paid," said Thiérrée on Instagram.

His post was re-shared by Ihsahn, who quipped, "So, anyone check out the new @taylorswift yet? Personally I like the design."

Each album cover can be viewed in full directly below as well.

Additionally, Ihsahn recently unveiled the Pharos EP, a five-track release featuring three original songs and two cover selections. The release will be out on Sept. 11 on Candlelight Records. Listen to "Spectre at the Feast," the latest single, further below where additional Pharos details can be found as well. Pre-order your copy here.

Ihsahn, "Stridig" Single Artwork

Candlelight Records

Taylor Swift, Folklore Album Artwork

Republic

Ihsahn, "Spectre at the Feast"

Ihsahn, Pharos Album Art + Track Listing

Candlelight Records

01. "Losing Altitude"

02. "Spectre At The Feast "

03. "Pharos"

04. "Roads" (Portishead Cover)

05. "Manhattan Skyline" (A-Ha Cover Featuring Einar Solberg of Leprous)