Metallica have released two more professionally-shot videos from their recent concerts in Amsterdam and fans can check them out in the players below.

Earlier this week, the thrash legends shared the first video from their M72 tour, "Screaming Suicide" live at their opening concert of 2023 in Amsterdam on April 27.

Since then, they have released "Sleepwalk My Life Away" from their April 29 performance in Amsterdam and unveiled the streams and downloads for their complete (and unique) performances in the capital of the Netherlands. As if that wasn't enough, they've now given fans two more live videos, both from their final night in Amsterdam and both from 72 Seasons: "You Must Burn!" and the album's title track.

The performances marked the first time Metallica played these 72 Seasons tracks in front of a live audience.

READ MORE: Robert Trujillo Names His Favorite Metallica Album

Metallica will be touring Europe and North America for the next two years in support of their latest album, 72 Seasons. Following their performances in Amsterdam, the M72 tour will cover France, Germany and Sweden and Metallica will also perform two headlining sets at this year's Download Festival. In August, they will make their way to the United States with their first shows in North America happening at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Aug. 4 and Aug. 6.

72 Seasons marks Metallica's first body of work since 2016's Hardwired...to Self-Destruct.

Watch Metallica Perform "72 Seasons" Live in Amsterdam

Watch Metallica Perform "You Must Burn!" Live in Amsterdam

See Photos From the First Two Nights of Metallica's '72 Seasons' Tour Photos from the first two nights of Metallica's 72 Seasons tour.