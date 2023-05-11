You Can Stream and Download Metallica’s First Live Shows of 2023

Metallica have released the official recordings of their first concerts of 2023 and fans can stream or download them right now.

These concerts marked the opening of Metallica's two-year M72 tour in support of their latest album, 72 Seasons, and both took place at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on April 27 and April 29. As fans will hear in the professional recordings, these shows featured Metallica's promised "No Repeat Weekend" with 32 different songs spread across the two setlists.

The recordings capture the obvious joy the band embodied onstage; during the first night's performance of "Fade to Black," before the bridge of the song, James Hetfield took a moment to ask the audience a very simple and familiar question: "Are you alive? Are you alive? How does it feel to be alive? Me, too Amsterdam!"

Metallica have long offered recordings of their live shows, building up a massive archive of concerts available to fans that continues to grow not just with new shows but as they dig into their vaults and add old-school shows, too.

Prior to the start of the M72 tour, Metallica added seven concerts that covered their "Black Album" tour in 1991-1993; these shows were part of their always-evolving Black Box online archive of art, artifacts, memorabilia, merch and more.

Metallica - Amsterdam - 2023 Live Metallica, Blackened Recordings loading...

In addition to streaming or downloading the show at LiveMetallica.com and nugs.net, Metallica make their live shows available to fans on CD and in rare instances, they press them on vinyl, too. You can get details on the April 27 show here and the April 29 show here.

Metallica are also known for releasing professionally-shot live videos from their concerts; they've already released "Screaming Suicide" from the April 27 show and they recently shared "Sleepwalk My Life Away" from April 29; you can watch both below.

READ MORE: Jason Newsted Defends Metallica's Lars Ulrich in New Interview

Metallica's next "No Repeat Weekend" takes place on May 17 and May 19 at Stade de France in Paris. Their first show in the United States will be at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Aug. 4 and Aug. 6; Metallica's final show of 2023 is at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12.

Watch Metallica Perform "Sleepwalk My Life Away" Live in Amsterdam

Watch Metallica Perform "Screaming Suicide" Live in Amsterdam

Check Out Metallica's Official Concert Poster From April 27

Check Out Metallica's Official Concert Poster From April 29

See Photos From the First Two Nights of Metallica's '72 Seasons' Tour Photos from the first two nights of Metallica's 72 Seasons tour.