Metallica Lose Twice at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Metallica didn't emerge as the heroes of the day at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday (Oct. 14). Out of the two nominations the veteran metal band received, each ultimately went to a different artist.

The categories for which Metallica found themselves nominated were Top Touring Artist and Top Rock Tour. After all, when the band hits the road, Metallica treks are often ranked among the highest-selling rock tours.

But that didn't seem to matter come award time at the Kelly Clarkson-hosted Billboard Music Awards this year. Metallica lost out to both Elton John and Pink.

Pink captured the Top Touring Artist award from fellow nominees the Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Metallica and Elton John, as Billboard reported. Elton won Top Rock Tour ahead of both the Stones and Metallica.

The event's big winner was rock-indebted rapper Post Malone, who began the 2020 BBMAs as the artist with the most nominations. When all was said and done, Posty took home nine total Billboard Music Awards. Those were Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Tour and Top Rap Album for Hollywood's Bleeding.

Of course, one could assume that Wednesday's losses are no skin off Metallica's collective back. They've faced bigger slights before, such as when the James Hetfield-led act lost 1989's Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance to none other than Jethro Tull.

Head here to see the full list of 2020 Billboard Music Awards winners.