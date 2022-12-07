Metallica's newest song "Lux Æterna" has struck within the Top 10 of Billboard's Twitter-powered Hot Trending Songs chart, landing at No. 6 for the week of Dec. 10.

The Billboard Hot Trending Chart, which just rolled out last year, provides a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter from the last week.

Which is probably why "72 Seasons," the as-yet-unreleased title track from Metallica's upcoming studio album 72 Seasons, appears at No. 9 on the chart. "Lux Æterna," the first single from 72 Seasons, emerged on Nov. 28. The album was announced that same day.

Elsewhere on the Dec. 10 Hot Trending chart are pop artists such as the Korean rapper RM (a member of the boy band BTS), the Puerto Rican entertainer Bad Bunny, and the Filipino boy band 1st.One. Still, the excitement for Metallica's 72 Seasons infuses the ranking.

"Is there a special meaning to the [album] title?" Metallica's James Hetfield said last week. "72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are."

The singer added, "I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

72 Seasons arrives on April 14, 2023. Metallica will also embark on an accompanying world tour. Get Metallica concert tickets here.