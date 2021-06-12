Metallica's BLACKENED® whiskey made its debut back in August of 2018, and there've been several different batches since then. Now, they have announced a new Black Album-enhanced batch, which comes in a limited edition pack.

Using their signature Black Noise™ sonic enhancement process, this new batch of whiskey was tuned to their iconic 1991 self-titled album. The process has been used ever since their very first batch, and they even had a special version that was enhanced by their S&M2 live album in the fall of 2020.

This new pack comes with a 750mL bottle of the Black Album-enhanced Batch 114 whiskey, which has notes of burnt caramel, oak, honey, cinnamon and more. Additionally, it comes with a collectible matte black whiskey coin and a Snakebyte Cocktail Booklet, which provides several drink recipes and was named after frontman James Hetfield's signature ESP Snakebyte guitar.

“So many things changed for us externally after the Black Album release. The perception of the importance of Metallica changed greatly. Obviously with songs like 'Sandman', 'Unforgiven', 'Nothing Else Matters', becoming embraced by a lot of the world, we became a household name. It changed our lives and hopefully helped the world connect," Hetfield said, as noted on the BLACKENED® website.

The limited edition Black Album whiskey pack is now available through Blackenedwhiskey.com, and in select stores in various states.

The website also features a video of bassist Robert Trujillo unboxing the new whiskey pack, which you can check out below.

This year will mark the 30th anniversary of the Black Album. Metallica recently posted a mysterious "Black Album 2021" teaser on their social media. Stay tuned to see what else they have in store to commemorate the record.

Robert Trujillo - Metallica's New Black Album BLACKENED Whiskey