On Thursday (Aug. 31), Metallica comically shared a heartwarming story of a pet dog who apparently attended one of their recent Los Angeles concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. And they included a picture of the metal-loving pup.

But, as a rule, the metal band that is now covering North America on their "M72 World Tour" warned against bringing pets to Metallica gigs.

See the post near the bottom of this page.

READ MORE: Five Finger Death Punch Enlist Fill-In Vocalists to Open for Metallica in L.A.

Metallica said, "You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA!"

They explained, "Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself."

A Dog Went to a Metallica Show

Storm evidently stayed for the duration of the Metallica concert. "After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily," the band added, "Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including 'Barx Æterna,' 'Master of Puppies' and 'The Mailman That Never Comes.'"

The group concluded, "And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn't bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day…"

Indeed, it certainly seems that Storm had a good time at the gig. But would you ever try to take your dog to a Metallica concert?

Be sure to subscribe to Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app to stay up to date on all of the latest rock and metal news.

Metallica Share Story of Dog at Their Show, Warn Against Bringing Pets

Metallica M72 World Tour Dates

Sept. 1 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Sept. 3 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Nov. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

May 24, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

May 26, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

June 7, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium

June 9, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken

June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken

July 5, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

July 7, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

July 12, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas

July 14, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stad.

Aug. 4, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stad.

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stad

Aug. 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stad

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Stadium

Aug. 25, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Stadium

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 1, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 20, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 22, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 27, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 29, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol