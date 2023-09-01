Metallica Warn Against Bringing Pets to Their Show After Dog Attends L.A. Gig
On Thursday (Aug. 31), Metallica comically shared a heartwarming story of a pet dog who apparently attended one of their recent Los Angeles concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. And they included a picture of the metal-loving pup.
But, as a rule, the metal band that is now covering North America on their "M72 World Tour" warned against bringing pets to Metallica gigs.
Metallica said, "You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA!"
They explained, "Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself."
A Dog Went to a Metallica Show
Storm evidently stayed for the duration of the Metallica concert. "After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily," the band added, "Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including 'Barx Æterna,' 'Master of Puppies' and 'The Mailman That Never Comes.'"
The group concluded, "And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn't bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day…"
Indeed, it certainly seems that Storm had a good time at the gig. But would you ever try to take your dog to a Metallica concert?
Metallica M72 World Tour Dates
Sept. 1 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Sept. 3 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome
Nov. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome
Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Nov. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
May 24, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
May 26, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion
June 7, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium
June 9, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium
June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken
June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken
July 5, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
July 7, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
July 12, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas
July 14, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas
Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stad.
Aug. 4, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stad.
Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stad
Aug. 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stad
Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Stadium
Aug. 25, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Stadium
Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 1, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 20, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 22, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 27, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 29, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol