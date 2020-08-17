Watch Metallica Play Two Songs Backstage With Lemmy Kilmister

Metallica have been at the forefront of our minds lately with all the announcements, albums anniversaries and the upcoming S&M2 live album. With that, we figured we'd share a heartwarming memory of the time they played two Motorhead songs backstage with none other than the late Lemmy Kilmister.

James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett and Lars Urich were in a jam session backstage in Nashville in 2009, joined by a small group of others, including Matt Sorum. When Lemmy walked into the room, Trujillo applauded, and the Motorhead legend asked, "What's up motherfuckers?"

"Hello sir," a smiling Hetfield greeted him.

Once Lemmy was all tuned-up on his bass, the group broke into the 1979 Motorhead classics, "Damage Case" and "Too Late Too Late." Lemmy and Hetfield alternated on the vocals during the performances.

Once the second song concluded, Hetfield joked, "Are we hired?" Lemmy replied, "Yeah I guess so. You have to get rid of that drummer though."

"I've been trying to get out for 25 years!" Ulrich said grinning. Check out the video below.

Metallica have always been big fans of Motorhead. They especially proved it back in 1995 when they played a set of Motorhead covers at the Whisky-a-Go-Go in long, black wigs to commemorate Lemmy's 50th birthday. The late rocker was also immortalized in their 2016 music video for "Murder One."

Ulrich also penned a heartfelt tribute to Lemmy after his death in 2015. "When I say that Lemmy is the primary reason that I'm in a band to this day, and that Metallica exists because of him, it's not some cheap exaggeration. It really was," he wrote.

Metallica + Lemmy Kilmister - "Damage Case" and "Too Late Too Late"