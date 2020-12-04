The Hu Transform Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’ Into Mongolian Folk Music

Mongolian folk metal phenoms The Hu have just released a killer cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True.” A music video accompanies the Metallica cover, delivering sacred messages about the natural world.

The Hu’s rise as a global act has been nothing less than monumental, becoming one of the first acts to popularize traditional Mongolian music in the rock and metal world. With tens of millions of views on multiple music videos, including popular remixes of their biggest hits, The Hu’s potential truly seems limitless.

The storyline of The Hu’s “Sad But True” video shows a young man’s reckless pursuit for gold, leading him to transformative moments. He eventually finds the tiny sprout of a plant, pooling water in his hands to nourish the life form as an apocalyptic hellscape rages around him.

"Metallica has been a huge influence and inspiration for us as music fans and musicians," a statement reads at the end of the clip. "We admire their 40 years of relentless touring and the timeless, unique music they have created. It is a great honour to show them our respect and gratitude by recording a version of ‘Sad But True’ in our language and in the style of The Hu."

Recently speaking about another Metallica favorite, frontman Gala recently told Classic Rock, “’Nothing Else Matters’ is a melodic song, but it has real power behind it. I love a lot of Metallica's songs, but the way James Hetfield sings this, I actually feel like it relates to my soul."

The HU, "Sad But True" (Official Music Video)