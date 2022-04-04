Metallica Selling 2022 T-Shirt to Benefit World Central Kitchen

Metallica continue to be one of the more charitable bands in rock and metal, and their latest venture has them sending funding to World Central Kitchen amidst this time of need during the war taking place in Ukraine.

Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation is kicking off its annual Month of Giving early this year with a $500,000 donation to WCK – on top of a recent $100,000 grant – with the goal of bringing that number to a total of $1 million over the next two months.

But that's just the beginning as now through May 31, the Metallica webstore will feature exclusive merchandise benefitting World Central Kitchen, including a special one-of-a-kind Metallica T-shirt created by Andrew Cremeans that is currently available for pre-order. The shirt, seen below, is 100 percent ring-spun cotton and provides a classic fit with a 7/8" double-needle topstitched collar. Pre-orders are available here.

"The work that Chef José Andrés and the dedicated World Central Kitchen cooks do on the frontlines in a humanitarian crisis is nothing short of incredible. We are inspired, humbled, and beyond proud to support their teams currently in six European countries serving the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes. WCK represents everything that Metallica and our All Within My Hands foundation stand for by providing meals with dignity and hope worldwide,” says Metallica's Lars Ulrich.

CEO of World Central Kitchen Nate Mook comments, “World Central Kitchen is grateful for Metallica and All Within My Hands Foundation's support and belief in our mission. They share our belief that a plate of food is more than just nourishment; it’s hope and a sign that someone cares. Their support will allow us to continue to provide fresh and comforting meals to Ukrainians fleeing their homes as well as those staying in the country.”

Fans can keep watching the Metallica webstore for other exclusives and additional merchandise, with all the proceeds going to help this campaign. The local chapter fundraising competition will start on May 2 and run for one month — additional AWMH auctions and raffles will feature items including the guitars James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett will be playing during their performance of the National Anthem at Metallica Night with the San Francisco Giants on May 24.

For those wishing to just simply contribute, there is a donation page via the All Within My Hands Foundation website.

World Central Kitchen has turned their efforts to helping out with feeding refugees since the war between Russia and Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Since that point, they've served over 5 million meals to refugees in six countries as part of the#ChefsForUkraine campaign, accounting for 250,000 meals being distributed daily.

