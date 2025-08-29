Here's the setlist and some video footage from Metallica's show last night (Aug 28) at an intimate club show packed with celebrity guests.

The show was meant to serve as a celebration for Metallica's brand new channel on SiriusXM, Maximum Metallica, which just launched today on channel 42. The metal giants performed at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York. Howard Stern and Jose Mangin were among those representing SiriusXM hosts at the event, in addition to Paul McCartney, Chad Smith, Chris Jericho, Michael J. Fox and Sylvester Stallone.

Traditionally, the venue fits 250 people, but Metallica performed on an outdoor stage that allowed them to double the capacity (500 were in attendance).

They played a 13-song set that included a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in the form of a "doodle" from Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, in which they played part of "Crazy Train" together. Metallica packed five songs off The Black Album into the set, another three from Ride the Lightning and one song off four other records, as well as a traditional cover of "Whiskey in the Jar."

metallica onstage Kevin Mazur, Getty Images loading...

metallica onstage Kevin Mazur, Getty Images loading...

For those who weren't able to attend, the concert was recorded and will air on the Maximum Metallica channel throughout the week starting Sept. 1 as well as on the Howard Stern channel (Howard 101) on Sept. 5 at 7PM ET/PT.

READ MORE: Metallica's Lars Ulrich Names the Best Hard Rock Live Album Ever

Metallica Setlist - Amagansett, N.Y. (Aug. 28, 2025)

01. "Creeping Death"

02. "For Whom the Bell Tolls"

03. "Wherever I May Roam"

04. "Crazy Train" (Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo "doodle")

05. "Fuel"

06. "Fade to Black"

07. "Sad But True"

08. "The Unforgiven"

09. "Whiskey in the Jar" (traditional version)

10. "Nothing Else Matters"

11. "Seek and Destroy"

12. "One"

13. "Master of Puppets"

14. "Enter Sandman"

(via setlist.fm)

Metallica Pay Tribute to Ozzy — Rob and Kirk's "Crazy Train" Doodle

Metallica, "Enter Sandman" (Aug. 28, 2025)