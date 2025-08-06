Metallica to Play Exclusive Show at 250-Capacity Venue – See How to Attend

Now that they've announced their own channel on SiriusXM, Metallica are set to play an exclusive show at a 250-capacity venue later this month — keep reading to find out how to attend.

Lars Ulrich appeared on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM this morning (Aug. 6) to discuss the band's new channel, Maximum Metallica, which will launch on Aug. 29 and be available on channel 42.

To celebrate the announcement, Ulrich also shared that Metallica will play an intimate show at a small venue called The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, N.Y. the night before the station becomes available.

How to Get Tickets for Metallica's Show at The Stephen Talkhouse

As tickets for the concert will be extremely limited, fans can enter to win a trip to the concert through a submission form on SiriusXM's website. The grand prize includes airfare, a Hertz car rental, lodging and two tickets to the performance.

The winner will be selected around Aug. 21, and will be contacted by phone — so be on the lookout for a phone call if you enter!

"An intimate venue unlike any other, the Stephen Talkhouse has been featuring internationally-renowned performers alongside local East End artists since 1987," the website for the venue reads.

"Situated on the Main Street of Amagansett, theTalkhouse is a legendary music scene and casual neighborhood bar in one: the place to make new friends or catch up with old ones, as your favorite musical luminary enjoys the same at the other end of the bar."

READ MORE: Rumor - Metallica May Do a Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Don't fret if you're unable to attend, as the concert will be recorded and aired on the Maximum Metallica channel throughout the week starting Sept. 1, as well as on the Howard Stern channel (Howard 101) on Sept. 5 at 7PM ET/PT.

What Will Play on the Maximum Metallica Channel?

The Maximum Metallica station will serve as a complete celebration of all things Metallica. Listeners will hear anything "from mega hits and deep cuts to live shows and behind-the-scenes stories straight from the band," as well as interviews and other recordings curated by the members of Metallica.

Several other rock artists have had their own SiriusXM channels, including Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Led Zeppelin and others.