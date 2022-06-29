Metallica Benefit Show With Ozzy, Beatles + More Covers Gets Official Release

A unique Metallica acoustic set featuring covers by The Beatles and Ozzy Osbourne has finally hit the Metallica webstore. It's from a 2014 charity gig that honored the Ozz-man and benefited the MusicCares MAP fund, which helps musicians recover from addiction.

The star-studded benefit is an annual event in Los Angeles. Each show recognizes an artist that has helped support musicians in recovery and raises money for the charity. The May 12, 2014 event featured a couple performances by Ozzy who was joined by both Dave Navarro and Slash, and singer Beth Hart with drum support by the Red Chili Pepper's Chad Smith. Taking the stage first, however, was Metallica.

They jump started the show at L.A.'s Club Nokia with five songs. James Hetfield played Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven," then the rest of the band joined him for the next four. They covered Rare Earth's "I Just Want to Celebrate," then Deep Purple's "When a Blind Man Cries," The Beatles "In My Life" and closed with Ozzy's "Diary of a Madman." Stripped down, these performances have a very intimate vibe.

For whatever reason, the Zeppelin cover of "Stairway" is not included on the set being offered in the Metallica webstore, but the other four are. It's under 10 bucks, and Metallica say that "all net proceeds from the sale of downloads of this show will be donated to the MusiCares MAP Fund." Purchase the set, titled Live Metallica: MAP Fund Benefit in Los Angeles, CA May 12, 2014, here, and see the videos from the show below!

Metallica "Diary of a Madman" Ozzy Osbourne Cover

Metallica Perform Rare Earth's 'I Just Want to Celebrate'

Metallica Perform Deep Purple's 'When a Blind Man Cries'

Metallica Perform the Beatles' 'In My Life'