Metallica Are Back Together Rehearsing, See Clip of Full Band Playing

The members of Metallica have been sharing little bits of news here and there over the last few months regarding their progression on a new album, but so far it had only been video chat sessions due to the coronavirus. Now, they've uploaded a clip of all four of them rehearsing together.

The two video segments were originally posted on Metallica's Instagram story, but YouTuber Will Weems did us the favor of uploading them to his channel. James Hetfield is seen strumming at the start of the video, which has a vintage filter over it, and a date and time stamp of August 6, 2020 at 3:20pm. Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo are seen shortly after, all sporting masks. Then the group kicks off the intro to the Ride the Lightning track, "Creeping Death."

Could they finally be working on new music together in person? Watch the video below.

We don't know much about the follow-up to 2016's Hardwired... to Self-Destruct quite yet, but based on the reports we've gotten, it's still in its infancy stage. Until then, we have S&M2 to look forward to, which will be out Aug. 28.

Metallica 2020 Rehearsal - "Creeping Death"