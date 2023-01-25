Metallica Announce Worldwide ‘72 Seasons’ Album Listening Party in Theaters

Metallica rarely do things small, and that goes for plans to premiere their new album 72 Seasons as well. In fact, the band has teamed with Trafalgar Releasing to extend an open invite to their fans to listen to the album using movie theater sound systems while playing in theaters around the world.

The one-night only global listening party is set to take place on Thursday, April 13, with the new record spooling out over pummeling surround sound systems used for cinematic audiences worldwide. And this is no ordinary album listen, as the group has a music video and exclusive commentary accompanying each song on the record. So, you get the music, you get some insight and you get some visual entertainment as well.

Fans have already had a chance to hear the lead single "Lux Æterna" as well as the recently released follow-up "Screaming Suicide," but this will be the first chance for many fans get to hear the full album, which is due for release online and in stores on April 14.

So how do you get your hands on tickets for this special event? Well, tickets will go on sale beginning Thursday, March 2 via the new Metallica Film website. You can currently visit the website for updates and to set a reminder on your calendar.

“This is a monumental opportunity for Metallica fans to be the first to hear the new album. We are thrilled to be a part of this historical global moment—connecting Metallica with their fans once again,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP Programming and Content Acquisitions, Trafalgar Releasing.

You can also pre-order the new Metallica 72 Seasons album at this location and get your tickets to see them on tour here. You can also enter to win a Maximum Metallica M72 Experience in Los Angeles by checking out and entering a contest here.

Metallica 72 Seasons Global Premiere Teaser Video

Metallica '72 Seasons' global premiere poster Trafalgar Releasing loading...