Metallica Release New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’ With an Important Message

Metallica have released "Screaming Suicide," the second single from their forthcoming album 72 Seasons, which arrives on April 14. Alongside the single and music video release on Thursday (Jan. 19), the band shared a message about the important subject of the new song.

"'Screaming Suicide' addresses the taboo word of suicide," Metallica's James Hetfield explains.

Down toward the bottom of this post, read the lyrics to "Screaming Suicide" and watch the music video for the nearly 6-minute-long Metallica track.

"The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield continues. "It's ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken."

He adds, "If it's a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.”

Watch the video for "Screaming Suicide" near the bottom of this post and see how fans have reacted at this location. See Metallica's upcoming tour dates here. Pre-order 72 Seasons here. Get Metallica tickets here.

Make sure you don't miss out on the biggest rock and metal news as it's happening — sign up for our newsletter or download the Loudwire app and be the first to know.

Loudwire are also hosting a Metallica contest where eligible entrants can win a trip for two to Los Angeles to see the metal legends perform for two night at So-Fi Stadium. Get all the details on the prize package and how to enter (through Jan. 27) here.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.

Metallica, "Screaming Suicide" Lyrics

Welcome to this life

Born into the fight

Here to claim your dream

Look you in the eye

Patch the broken sky

Craving dopamine

Then my voice appears

Teaching you of fears

Are you good enough?

You don’t recognize

Head is full of lies

You should just give up Listen well, better listen well

Listen well, better listen well Don't ever speak my name

Remember you’re to blame

Keep me inside

Keep me inside

My name is suicide Curse another day

Spirit locked away

Punish and deprive

Hate to be awake

Living a mistake

More dead than alive

Then a voice appears

Whisper in your ears

'You are good enough'

Throwing down a rope

A lifeline of hope

Never give you up Listen well, better listen well

Listen well, better listen well Don’t ever speak my name

Remember you're to blame

Keep me inside

Keep me inside

My name is suicide Terrified in sleepless nights

Caught in spotlight dead to rights

Isolate and fight your mind

Telling you you’re left behind My lying voice inside

Keeps drinking cyanide

And no more can you run

Into the sun Terrified, sleepless nights

Caught in spotlight dead to rights

Isolate and fight your mind

Telling you you’re left behind And now you speak my name

You've given back the blame

Keep me deep inside

Don't you keep me inside

Screaming suicide Now that I'm exposed inside

Shined a light on cyanide

I'm no longer needed here

Now you've faced your biggest fear

Metallica, "Screaming Suicide" (Music Video)

Every Thrash Metal 'Big 4' Album Ranked An incredibly diverse collection of albums, ranked from worst to best!

Follow Loudwire's 'Early Thrash: The Beginning & The '90s' playlist here

PLAYLIST: Early Thrash - The Beginning & The '90s

To listen and/or follow, head here.