Metallica will play each city on their "M72 World Tour" for two shows without repeating songs, and many will want to go to both concerts in their area. But now, if you don't want to, you don't have to — Metallica announced they're releasing single-day tickets as well.

Of course, single-day attendees will miss out on one set of opening acts (between Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch and other heavy hitters) because they also don't repeat. Two-day tickets are still available, too. For information on ticket pre-sales, VIP packages and more, go to metallica.com/m72-info.

No matter what show (or shows) you go to, the Metallica M72 experience is sure to be thrilling.

"The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed 'Metallica Snake Pit' to center stage for a complete 360 view of the show, as well as the 'I Disappear' full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16," Live Nation says.

"Each weekend offers a variety of Enhanced Experiences, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, food and beverage in the 'Black Box' lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit," the promoter adds.

Public on-sale for single-day tickets begins Jan. 20 at 10AM local time. First access to tickets will be available to Fifth Members starting Jan. 16. Visit metallica.com/presale-code to request your Fifth Member pre-sale code for buying single days.

72 Seasons, Metallica's new album, is scheduled for release on April 14. Read the lyrics to the first single, 2022's "Lux Æterna," at this link. Check for Metallica concert tickets here. See the tour dates below.

Metallica, "Lux Æterna" (Music Video)

Metallica "M72" 2023–24 World Tour Dates

April 27 – Amsterdam NL @ Cruijff Arena

April 29 – Amsterdam NL @ Cruijff Arena

May 17 – Paris FR @ Stade de France

May 19 – Paris FR @ Stade de France

May 26 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

May 28 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion

June 16 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium

June 18 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium

Aug. 4 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 6 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique

Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Aug. 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 1 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Sept. 3 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome

Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Nov. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

May 24, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

May 26, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion

June 7, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 9, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium

July 5, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 7, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 12, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas

July 14, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 4, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth

Aug. 25, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 1, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

Sept. 20, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 22, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 27, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Sept. 29, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol