Metallica Release Single-Day Tickets for World Tour With Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch + More
Metallica will play each city on their "M72 World Tour" for two shows without repeating songs, and many will want to go to both concerts in their area. But now, if you don't want to, you don't have to — Metallica announced they're releasing single-day tickets as well.
Of course, single-day attendees will miss out on one set of opening acts (between Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch and other heavy hitters) because they also don't repeat. Two-day tickets are still available, too. For information on ticket pre-sales, VIP packages and more, go to metallica.com/m72-info.
No matter what show (or shows) you go to, the Metallica M72 experience is sure to be thrilling.
"The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed 'Metallica Snake Pit' to center stage for a complete 360 view of the show, as well as the 'I Disappear' full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16," Live Nation says.
"Each weekend offers a variety of Enhanced Experiences, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, food and beverage in the 'Black Box' lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit," the promoter adds.
Public on-sale for single-day tickets begins Jan. 20 at 10AM local time. First access to tickets will be available to Fifth Members starting Jan. 16. Visit metallica.com/presale-code to request your Fifth Member pre-sale code for buying single days.
72 Seasons, Metallica's new album, is scheduled for release on April 14. Read the lyrics to the first single, 2022's "Lux Æterna," at this link. Check for Metallica concert tickets here. See the tour dates below.
Metallica, "Lux Æterna" (Music Video)
Metallica "M72" 2023–24 World Tour Dates
April 27 – Amsterdam NL @ Cruijff Arena
April 29 – Amsterdam NL @ Cruijff Arena
May 17 – Paris FR @ Stade de France
May 19 – Paris FR @ Stade de France
May 26 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion
May 28 – Hamburg DE @ Volksparkstadion
June 16 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium
June 18 – Gothenburg SE @ Ullevi Stadium
Aug. 4 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 6 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 11 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique
Aug. 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Stade Olympique
Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 20 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Aug. 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Sept. 1 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Sept. 3 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Nov. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome
Nov. 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome
Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
Nov. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
May 24, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion
May 26, 2024 – Munich DE @ Olympiastadion
June 7, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium
June 9, 2024 – Helsinki FI @ Olympic Stadium
June 14, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium
June 16, 2024 – Copenhagen DK @ Parken Stadium
July 5, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy
July 7, 2024 – Warsaw PL @ PGE Narodowy
July 12, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas
July 14, 2024 – Madrid ES @ Estadio Cívitas
Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 4, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 11, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ US Bank Stadium
Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth
Aug. 25, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth
Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 1, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
Sept. 20, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 22, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 27, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Sept. 29, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol