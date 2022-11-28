Read the Lyrics to Metallica’s New Song ‘Lux Aeterna’

Metallica surprised us metal fans on Monday (Nov. 28) with the release of a new song, "Lux Æterna," and the announcement of their next studio album, 72 Seasons, which will emerge this spring.

Now, you can read the full lyrics to "Lux Æterna," the forthcoming effort's first single, while you're rocking out to the track. Check them out below.

"Is there a special meaning to the [album] title?” Metallica singer-guitarist James Hetfield said on Monday. "72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are."

He added, "I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

Watch Metallica's "Lux Æterna" video under the lyrics.

Metallica, "Lux Æterna" Lyrics

Anticipation

In domination

A sea of hearts beat as one, unified

Magnification

All generations

Approaching thunder awaiting the light

Full speed or nothing

Full speed or nothing

Lux Æterna

Lux Æterna

Exhilaration

Frenzied sensation

Kindred alliance connected inside

Commiseration

Sonic salvation

Cast out the demons that strangle your life

Full speed or nothing

Full speed or nothing

Lux Æterna

Lux Æterna

Lux Æterna

Emancipation

Kill isolation

Never alone for the feelings alike

Amplification

Lightning the nation

Never alive more

Than right here tonight

Full speed or nothing

Full speed or nothing

Lux Æterna

Lux Æterna

Light it

Metallica, "Lux Æterna" (Music Video)