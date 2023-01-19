Fans React to the Music + Message of Metallica’s New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’

Today (Jan. 19), Metallica released "Screaming Suicide," the second single off their forthcoming 72 Seasons album and fans have reacted positively to not only the music, but the important message behind it.

“‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide," James Hetfield says of the new song's aim, "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside. It’s ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.”

The track follows "Lux Aeterna," and embraces a fun, boogie groove and while much of the music here is playful, the lyrics are anything but as Metallica create a clever juxtaposition between the light and the dark.

One fan was immediately blown away by the "f'n AWESOME" track and, on a second listen, analyzed it more closely and was on the verge of tears after absorbing the impactful lyrics. "Thank you for the music and the family," they added.

Another said they held "low expectations" for Metallica's followup to 2016's Hardwired to Self-Destruct but are now feeling optimistic based on the strength of "Screaming Suicide."

Pre-order 72 Seasons, which comes out April 14, here. Catch Metallica on tour at these dates and, for tickets, head to this location.

Loudwire are also hosting a Metallica contest where eligible entrants can win a trip for two to Los Angeles to see the metal legends perform for two night at So-Fi Stadium. Get all the details on the prize package and how to enter (through Jan. 27) here.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.

Fans React to Music + Message of Metallica's New Song "Screaming Suicide"

