Read the Lyrics to Metallica’s New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’

Metallica on Thursday (Jan. 19) released the new song "Screaming Suicide," the second single from their forthcoming album 72 Seasons, which arrives on April 14. Alongside the single and music video, Metallica shared the lyrics of the direly poetic yet urgently heartfelt song.
"'Screaming Suicide' addresses the taboo word of suicide," Metallica's James Hetfield explained.
"The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield continued of the track. "It's ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it's a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.”
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.
Metallica, "Screaming Suicide" Lyrics
Welcome to this life
Born into the fight
Here to claim your dream
Look you in the eye
Patch the broken sky
Craving dopamine
Then my voice appears
Teaching you of fears
Are you good enough?
You don’t recognize
Head is full of lies
You should just give up
Listen well, better listen well
Listen well, better listen well
Don't ever speak my name
Remember you’re to blame
Keep me inside
Keep me inside
My name is suicide
Curse another day
Spirit locked away
Punish and deprive
Hate to be awake
Living a mistake
More dead than alive
Then a voice appears
Whisper in your ears
'You are good enough'
Throwing down a rope
A lifeline of hope
Never give you up
Listen well, better listen well
Listen well, better listen well
Don’t ever speak my name
Remember you're to blame
Keep me inside
Keep me inside
My name is suicide
Terrified in sleepless nights
Caught in spotlight dead to rights
Isolate and fight your mind
Telling you you’re left behind
My lying voice inside
Keeps drinking cyanide
And no more can you run
Into the sun
Terrified, sleepless nights
Caught in spotlight dead to rights
Isolate and fight your mind
Telling you you’re left behind
And now you speak my name
You've given back the blame
Keep me deep inside
Don't you keep me inside
Screaming suicide
Now that I'm exposed inside
Shined a light on cyanide
I'm no longer needed here
Now you've faced your biggest fear