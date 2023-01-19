Read the Lyrics to Metallica’s New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’

Metallica on Thursday (Jan. 19) released the new song "Screaming Suicide," the second single from their forthcoming album 72 Seasons, which arrives on April 14. Alongside the single and music video, Metallica shared the lyrics of the direly poetic yet urgently heartfelt song.

"'Screaming Suicide' addresses the taboo word of suicide," Metallica's James Hetfield explained.

Down near the bottom of this post, read the lyrics to "Screaming Suicide" and watch the official music video.

"The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield continued of the track. "It's ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it's a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.”

See the video for "Screaming Suicide" under the lyrics. Pre-order 72 Seasons here. Get Metallica concert tickets here.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.

Metallica, "Screaming Suicide" Lyrics

Welcome to this life

Born into the fight

Here to claim your dream

Look you in the eye

Patch the broken sky

Craving dopamine

Then my voice appears

Teaching you of fears

Are you good enough?

You don’t recognize

Head is full of lies

You should just give up Listen well, better listen well

Listen well, better listen well Don't ever speak my name

Remember you’re to blame

Keep me inside

Keep me inside

My name is suicide Curse another day

Spirit locked away

Punish and deprive

Hate to be awake

Living a mistake

More dead than alive

Then a voice appears

Whisper in your ears

'You are good enough'

Throwing down a rope

A lifeline of hope

Never give you up Listen well, better listen well

Listen well, better listen well Don’t ever speak my name

Remember you're to blame

Keep me inside

Keep me inside

My name is suicide Terrified in sleepless nights

Caught in spotlight dead to rights

Isolate and fight your mind

Telling you you’re left behind My lying voice inside

Keeps drinking cyanide

And no more can you run

Into the sun Terrified, sleepless nights

Caught in spotlight dead to rights

Isolate and fight your mind

Telling you you’re left behind And now you speak my name

You've given back the blame

Keep me deep inside

Don't you keep me inside

Screaming suicide Now that I'm exposed inside

Shined a light on cyanide

I'm no longer needed here

Now you've faced your biggest fear

Metallica, "Screaming Suicide" (Music Video)