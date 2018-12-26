Report: Van Halen Rumored to Tour With Original Lineup in 2019

Might we see the reemergence of Van Halen in 2019 and if so what form might the band take? The buzz has been simmering in recent weeks about Van Halen's return in 2019 after singer David Lee Roth hinted in a Vulture interview that the group might be playing Yankee Stadium in 2019. Now comes a rumor for radio personality Eddie Trunk citing industry sources that former bassist Michael Anthony would join a proposed tour.

Trunk stresses that Anthony's return and the proposed tour is just a rumor, adding, “I hesitate to even talk about this because every year there’s some rumor about Van Halen about to do something or announce something, and ultimately it just doesn’t happen. But, a little more so than normal as we close out 2018, I’m starting to hear some rumblings. I have sources and people I hear from and stuff that – as I was saying the other day, has to remain off the record. So I cannot cite my source, but I did hear from somebody who is in the music industry, who told me that he has spoken to some people and he’s hearing from some people that there indeed will be some Van Halen activity in 2019 in terms of live shows."

He continues, "The rumors are – and it’s again, I stress rumors, rumors, rumors. Did you hear me say rumors? The rumors from reliable sources – but still rumors that are unconfirmed – is that the band will tour in 2019 with the original band, which would mean the return of Michael [Anthony], and that there it’s gonna be some sort of stadium package. So again I cannot stress enough that is not confirmed in any way shape or form but there are starting to be some real substantial rumors about that as we close out 2018."

Trunk adds, “It’s something to hope for but I can tell you there are people that are actively in the music industry that listen to this show and I got an email from one yesterday saying, ‘Yeah I’m hearing it too. I’m hearing stadiums and I’m hearing, ‘original band’.’

In 2006, it was revealed that Van Halen would continue with Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, handling bass duties. Anthony has spent a majority of the time since playing with fellow estranged Van Halen vet Sammy Hagar. However, Wolfgang has branched out in recent years, first performing with Tremonti and more recently he's been working on a solo album.

Though nothing is confirmed, we'll keep an eye on this story and if anything comes to fruition, we'll bring you the details.